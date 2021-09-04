Southgate: 'We have to keep fighting racism'

England manager Gareth Southgate said that the team will keep taking their stance on racism, adding that he hopes that society will 'keep progressing', after several black players were racially abused during the 4-0 win over Hungary.
Hungary fans were accused of racially abusing England players during their 4-0 defeat against Gareth Southgate's men on Thursday..
The UK Prime Minister has promised to ban from stadiums people who racially abuse footballers online.