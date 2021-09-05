Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar wins India’s 5th gold in badminton men’s singles | Oneindia News
Today, Krishna Nagar gave India its fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the final of the men's singles SH6 event.

