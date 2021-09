Happy Teachers’ Day: Celebrating birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan | Oneindia News

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice president of India and also a teacher and philosopher.

