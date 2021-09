Ken Burns on the dangers of partisan echo chambers

Documentarian Ken Burns reflects on the dangers of divisive rhetoric in the U.S. He says the effort to rewrite history around the Capitol Riot is ‘one of the great crises along with the Civil War, the Depression and the Second World War.” He warns, “If you get your news from one echo chamber, you’re in dangerous trouble, risking now in the midst of this coronavirus crisis your own life and the lives of those you love the most.”