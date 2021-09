Virgil’s Plant Shop hosts community drive to donate school supplies to Longfellow Elementary

LONGFELLOWELEMENTARY SCHL OONOW THANKING THEOWNER OF VIRGIS L"PLANT SHOP.REBA HAMILTON OPENEDHER NEW BRICK ANDMORTAR LOCATION BACKIN APRIL --AND TOOK IT UPONHERSELF -- TO PAY ITFORWARD IN HERLONGFELLOWNEIGHBORHOOD.KSHB 41 NEWS REPORRJUYEON KIM SPOKE WITHTHE SCHOOL"SPRINCIPAL TODAY --ABOUT HOW HAMILTONPANGYI IT FORWARD --WILL HELP THEIRCHILDREN"S SUCCE.

SSSTUDENTS HERE ATLONGFELLOWELEMENTARY- -ARE LEARNING ABOUT ANIMPORTANT CHARACTERTRAIT -- KINDNESS.JIMMIE BULLARD P /RINCIPAL ATLONGFELLOW ELEMENTY ARSCHOOL"When you have a smallbusiness owner that has noconnection with the school atall, just moved in and thensays, I wanna help thatschool if I can" And shedid it.SHE"S TALKING ABOUTREBA HAMILITON -- WHOOPENED VIRGIL"SPLANT SHOP BACK INAPRIL.HAMILTON IS PLANTINGROOTS IN HER NEWCOMMUNITY --BY FINDING WAYS TOINVEST IN THE GROWTH OFOUR CHILENDRSIt was like twice as muchas this because we gave a lotof the stu offut!HAMILTON DONATED OVER10 BOXES FILLED WITHSCHOOL SUPPLIES --AFTER RUNNINA GDONATION DRIVE AT HEROWN PLANT SHOP.SIt was like one of thosemoments when you wannacry?EVERYTHING FROM HANDSANITIZER, CRAYONS, ANDWATER BOTTLESTO BRAND NEWHEADPHONES --DESPERATELY NEEDED.SSo that each studenwithave different coloredheadphones to go into theirears for testing.PRINCIPAL BULLARD SAYSA donation like this also tas kepressure off local families.JIMMIE BULLARD / PRINCIPAL ATLOFENGLLOW ELEMENTARYSCHOOLS90 percent of ourstudents are Sfree andreduced lunch so that ishu.SThey can use oseresources for food or utilitiesor whatever.

So I thinkthat"s the powerful part.IT"S BEEN AALCHLENGING YEARMEETING THE NEEDS OFHER STUDENTS AND THEIRFAMILI.

ESSSomimetes things justdon"t go as planned.BUT TODAY -- BULLARD ISGRATEFUL.THE HUMANITY FOUNDER HIN NEIGHBORHOOD --IS UPHOLDING THEIRMISSION OF I CAN, I WILL, IBELIE EVSWhen you ha avecommunity that puts theirarms around you and beliesin you, as a school and as acommunity, then we can doanythi.

