Treasure Valley officials warn of massive increase in prevelance of fentanyl

Fentanyl use is on the rise, often sold on the streets disguised as other prescription medications.

SOUNDING THE ALARM..

AASSKYROCKETING AMOUNT OFFENTANYL IS BEING SEIZEDSTATEWIDE.

IN THE TREASUREVALLEY*LAST YEAR -- AGENCIESSEIZED TWO-THOUSANDCOUNTERFEIT PILLS LACED WITHFENTANYL.

IN JUST THE FIRSTSIX MONTHS OF THIS YEAR ---THAT SPIKED TO*50-THOUSAND.IN THIS WEEK'S FINDING HOPE..WE SEE HOW IT'S IMPACTINLOCAL PARAMEDICS.."WE THEN ARRIVE AND SEE THATIT'S AN OPIOID OVERDOSE; WE SEEAN INCREASE IN 'CARDIACARREST' CALLS, AND AN INCREASEIN 'UNCONCIOUS MAN DN'OWCALLS; THOSE ARE THE TWO MOSTCOMMON INCREESAS WE SEEWHENEVER THERE'S A NEW SURGE."COMING UP TONIGHT AT SIX ...WE TAKE A DEEPER LOOK AT THESHARP RISE IN OVERDOSE*DEHSATIN THE U- S..

AND HEAR FROMLOCAL OFFICIALS ON*WHERETHIS FENTANYL IS C