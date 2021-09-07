The Latest: Blinken says US working with Taliban on flights
SeattlePI.com
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate..
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate..
Watch VideoThe United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to..
Aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan / Trent Inness/Shutterstock
Washington D.C., Aug..