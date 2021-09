Zahawi believes booster campaign can prevent more lockdowns

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi says that, though he has not "seen" the option of an October lockdown, if the government deliver the vaccine booster campaign they will not have to resort to "non-pharmaceutical interventions".

However, he accepts the government have to plan "for all outcomes".

Report by Edwardst.

