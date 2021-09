Johnson confirms NI rise to pay for social care

Boris Johnson has confirmed a 1.25% rise in National Insurance contributions to help pay for the cost of social care in England.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the British Prime Minister accepted he is breaking a pledge not to raise taxes but said the global Covid pandemic was in "no one's manifesto".

Report by Edwardst.

