Labour: Care workers to get tax rise, not pay rise

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the Conservative plan for paying for social care will see a tax rise for care workers but not a pay rise.

Boris Johnson claims the Labour party proposed a rise in National Insurance contributions to pay for social care in 2018.

Report by Edwardst.

