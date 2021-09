Labour: Tories can no longer claim to be 'party of low tax'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the 1.25% rise in National Insurance is a tax rise which breaks a promise the Conservatives made at the 2019 election and they can never again claim to the "party of low tax".

He argues their plan targets those it seeks to help and a poorly-paid care worker, such as his sister, will have to pay more without receiving more.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn