((SL Advertiser)) Other People's Stuff is located at 8833 Black Canyon Hwy.

Other People's Stuff offers buyers and sellers a way to save money and save time selling anything on wheels

Yeah, trying to sell a carown.

How about a little hepa rk and sell everything iby owner, maybe you want tno sales tax, Where is thiother people's stuff.

So yterry, how does all of thiowner check my day here alclient.

I want you to meetto hear a story in just aHow does this work, explaistuff is?

Well, it's a verlease parking spaces to pese ll their own vehicle, bemotorcycle, whatever theyenvironment.

This is a briI' m sure you know that byFirst of all this is for sbringing in the buyers becof advertising letting peobuy here directly from thewe don't sell anything.

Wespaces to private people.deters here.

Nobody gets phere.

There's no salesmanand it's a very safe placeAbsolutely.

Let's talk aboyou moved here recently ana van and a camper decideddon't need it anymore.

Whapeople's stuff?

I just goth is, you know, place nearnow and it was a great prireviews.

And I said it wasyou did come and check itit was just it was it youI like how the system workthe fact they don't have tIt was just a phone converthe story.

She puts her hefo r sale on a monday, flieWh at happened on Tuesday aAll right like five or sixoffer by Tuesday afternoonlittle over four hours latfor keeps coming because II have a ticket to fly inmean by friday night I alrthan four offer.

So you enfor more than what you raneven have to be here to dois this is can't be typicaIs this what happens all tmany times things so oftenfirst two or three days.

Bth at's been taken in here30 days or less often withcrazy.

There's no sales tath ing.

That is a big thingall between the buyer andRight?

That's why there'scorrect.

We've that's corrthat the person selling ththat.

We don't, they havein their name.

We have, thselling anything here.

We doanything here.

This is, thbut there's no, it's a verAnd then uh, it just, it jdoes work well and you knobeing a single lady, I meavery difficult and dangeroand sell it yourself.

Haviyour home.

You wouldn't dothe cells people and for tknow what?

This is one offor sellers and buyers.

Okto know more.

Here's moreyou call, you're gonna reclisting.

Other people's st88 33 Black Canyon Highway909 9000, visit the websit