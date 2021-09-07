3 Habits to Reduce Anxiety and Improve Sleep

Apartment Therapy recently spoke with sleep expert and psychologist Annie Miller about how to combat insomnia.

Here are three anxiety reducing tips she offered for anyone interested in getting a better night's sleep.

1.

Set a wake-up time and stick to it.

Regular sleep patterns strengthen your natural sleep-wake cycle.

Sticking to a consistent wake-up time seven days a week helps prime your body for sleep.

Even if you go to bed late one night, or have trouble falling asleep, keep your wake time the same.

Yes, you may be tired the next day, but it will help you build sleep drive to fall asleep more easily in the coming nights, Annie Miller, psychologist and sleep specialist, via Apartment Therapy.

2.

Make your bed a sleep-only space.

Create boundaries between your bed and the rest of your home so your brain associates your bed with sleep.

That means no reading in bed, no watching TV in bed, no tossing and turning, and no snoozing in the morning, Annie Miller, psychologist and sleep specialist, via Apartment Therapy.

3.

Come up with a relaxing wind-down routine.

Set the tone for a good night's sleep by setting aside a “buffer zone” about an hour before bed.

Try to engage in something relaxing, like reading, stretching or doing breathing exercises.

Avoid stimulating activities like work, watching the news or anything else that may be stressful