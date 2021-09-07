‘Shang-Chi’ Crushes Labor Day Weekend Box Office Records With $90 Million

‘Shang-Chi’ , Crushes Labor Day Weekend Box Office Records, With $90 Million.

‘Shang-Chi’ , Crushes Labor Day Weekend Box Office Records, With $90 Million.

Marvel's newest flick garnered $90 million in its first four days of release.

The movie's three-day total of $75.5 million from 4,300 theaters toppled the previous $30.6 million record set by 2007's 'Halloween.'.

'Shang-Chi' also secured its spot as the second-biggest opening of the pandemic behind 'Black Widow.'.

It also beat out 'F9' ($70 million) and 'A Quiet Place Part II' ($48 million).

'Shang-Chi,' which takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,'.

'Shang-Chi,' which takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,'.

'Shang-Chi,' which takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,'.

'Shang-Chi,' which takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,'.

Is the first MCU installment to feature an Asian star and predominately Asian cast.

It will spend 45 days in theaters before hitting streaming services.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the move an "interesting experiment" that would likely influence future releases, including 'Eternals,' which is slated to debut Nov.

5.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the move an "interesting experiment" that would likely influence future releases, including 'Eternals,' which is slated to debut Nov.

5.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the move an "interesting experiment" that would likely influence future releases, including 'Eternals,' which is slated to debut Nov.

5