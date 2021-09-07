Hunt denies his social care support is a bid for Cabinet

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has denied that he is looking for a new job in a reported upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

“I’m very happy being a slightly better dad and hopefully better husband than I was when I was busy on the frontline,” he said.

Mr Hunt insisted that his support for the Prime Minister’s move to raise National Insurance to help pay for social care was about finding a long term funding plan for the sector.

Report by Buseld.

