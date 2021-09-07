Brady expects better Bucs' offense from last year's Super Bowl team

Winning an eighth Super Bowl ring is the only thing on Brady’s mind.
He won’t let his offense become complacent, despite averaging nearly 34 points per game during the final eight games of last season.
FOX Bet Sportsbook has the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers close..