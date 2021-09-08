How to be fearless in the face of authoritarianism | Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

How do you stand up to authoritarianism?

And what does it mean to be "fearless"?

In this powerful talk, housewife-turned-politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya describes her unlikely bid to defeat Belarus's long-time autocratic leader in the nation's 2020 presidential election.

Painting a vivid picture of how small acts of defiance flourished into massive, peaceful demonstrations, she shares a beautiful meditation on the link between fearlessness and freedom, reminding us that we all have what it takes to stand up to injustice -- we just need to do it together.