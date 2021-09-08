Watch Lorde Cover Britney Spears In An Exclusive Music Video Drop
Directed by Alfred Marroquin, the music video for Lorde's cover of "Break the Ice" is stripped-down and borderline cottagecore in its execution, with the 24-year-old singer clad in a bright-red crop top and pants that seem to visually recall Spears's red latex jumpsuit from the "Oops!…I Did It Again" video from 2000.

