Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev dies while trying to save a man’s life | Oneindia News

Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died while attempting to save a person's life during training exercises in the Arctic city of Norilsk.

He was 55-years-old.

The Russian ministry has informed about the incident today in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

#RussianEmergenciesMinister #YevgenyZinichev #RussianMinisterDies