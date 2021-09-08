Nursing homes' licenses revoked after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuations

Louisiana’s health department has revoked the licenses of seven nursing homes that evacuated residents to a warehouse to shelter during Hurricane Ida.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials said Tuesday they are revoking the licenses of nursing homes that were..
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where four residents died..