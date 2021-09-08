How often should you bathe your kids?

Here’s how often you should bathe your kids at different ages.1.

How Often Should You Bathe Newborns?.According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, newborn babies should be given baths approximately 3 times a week.In between baths, parents should pay attention to the face, neck, and diaper area, and clean those areas regularly.2.

How Often Should You Bathe Toddlers?.There is no hard and fast rule regarding how often to bathe toddlers.Instead, parents should pay attention to their toddler’s hygiene, and decide when to bathe them based on how dirty they are.3.

How Often Should You Bathe Kids?.According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, kids ages 6 to 10 should bathe at least once or twice a week, and as often as daily depending on their level of activity.Older kids who have reached puberty, meanwhile, should bathe daily according to the Cleveland Clinic