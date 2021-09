Geronimo owner wants 'everybody involved' in death be sacked

Geronimo's owner Helen Macdonald calls for Boris Johnson to sack "everybody involved" in her alpaca's death.

She demands Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss to "stop the propaganda".

Report by Edwardst.

