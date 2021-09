Chief Vet 'sympathises' with Geronimo's owner

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss "sympathises" with Geronimo's owner Helen Macdonald but emphasises the importance of eradicating bovine TB.

She says "strongly suspicious" signs of the disease were found in a post-mortem and that the rest of Macdonald's herd will be retested.

Report by Edwardst.

