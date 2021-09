Midnight Mass on Netflix with Zach Gilford | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix horror series Midnight Mass, created by Mike Flanagan.

It stars Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan and Henry Thomas.

Midnight Mass Release Date: September 24, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Midnight Mass drop a review.

