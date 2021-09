Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford And More Tease 'Midnight Mass'

Co-stars Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater and Samantha Sloyan speak with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about their new thriller series "Midnight Mass", out Friday, Sept.

24 on Netflix.

From "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" creator Mike Flanagan, the series follows an isolated island community who encounter strange events when a disgraced young man returns and a new priest arrives.