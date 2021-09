14-year-old with climbing wall at home wins Team GB spot

14-year-old Lucy Garlick has won a place on Team GB's climbing team after her parents turned parts of their south London home into a climbing wall.

Taking inspiration from Instagram, her grandad and father Paul put in the hard work and, though it has taken up a lot of room, he explains the joy it brings her - "you can't beat that".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn