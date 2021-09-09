DON’T LOOK UP Movie (2021) - Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep

DON’T LOOK UP Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: DON'T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Directed by Adam McKay starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel release date December 24, 2021 (on Netflix and in select theaters)