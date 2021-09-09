‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Drops Stunning First Trailer

‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Drops Stunning First Trailer.

On September 9, 'The Matrix Resurrections' dropped its first trailer.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the teaser was everything that fans have come to expect from the popular sci-fi franchise.

The upcoming fourth 'Matrix' movie continues the story of Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

In the trailer, both characters appear to be once again trapped inside the simulated reality of the matrix.

In the trailer, both characters appear to be once again trapped inside the simulated reality of the matrix.

Anderson, or Neo, does not seem to remember his past or who he is.

He discusses his dreams with a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris.

In just an hour, the trailer garnered almost one million views on YouTube.

The new film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

Jada Pinkett Smith will also return to the franchise.

Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, .

Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, .

Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, .

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The Warner Bros.

Film is a joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions.

The Warner Bros.

Film is a joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions.

It hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22