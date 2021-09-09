Amazon Aims to Entice Workers With Free College Bachelor's Degrees

Amazon Aims to Entice Workers, With Free College Bachelor’s Degrees.

Amazon will begin helping its employees pay for bachelor’s degrees starting in 2022.

Yahoo reports that over 750,000 hourly employees, including those who work part-time, will be eligible for the company’s expanded educational benefits.

Employees will be able to receive up to $5,250 a year to cover tuition for a wide range of educational programs, including bachelor’s degrees and GEDs.

Employees will be able to choose from an approved list of programs in high-demand areas.

According to Yahoo, the company is still determining the full list, and it may vary based on local labor market needs.

The announcement comes after similar programs were unveiled by Walmart and Target, as companies compete to fill job postings.

Amazon's education benefits program, Career Choice, was started in 2012.

About 50,000 employees have participated in the program.

We launched Career Choice almost ten years ago to help remove the biggest barriers to continuing education — time and money — and we are now expanding it even further to pay full tuition and add several new fields of study, Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, via statement.

