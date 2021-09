In-Depth: Health issues facing 9/11 first responders 20 years later

20 years after the 9/11 attacks in NYC, first responders who rescued people at the World Trade Center and Ground Zero continue to struggle with respiratory and mental health issues, and for some, it's only going to get worse.

In this in-depth report, we take a look at the most common health issues plaguing those responders and what caused them.