Joshua Jackson Had To Turn Down A Role In 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

Joshua Jackson takes on the role of the real-life neurosurgeon who infamously killed some of his patients in the new crime series "Dr. Death", which premieres Sunday, Sept.

12 at 9:00 p.m.

On Showcase.

Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the actor discusses taking on the terrifying role and working alongside Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin.

Plus, he discusses the possibility of a cameo in season two of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" after having to turn down an opportunity in season one.