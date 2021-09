Healthcare workers at Mercy Hospital vote to strike.

ON TOP OF THAT... THEY SAY 25-PERCENT OF HOSPITAL WORKERSARE NOT YET "FULLY VACCINATETHIS STRIKE AUTHORIZATIONINVOLVES MORE THAN 25-HUNDREDFRONTLINE WORKERS AT MERCYHOSPITAL OF BUFFALO... KENMOREMERCY HOSPITAL... AND SISTERSOF CHARITY HOSPITAL AND ITSSAINT JOSEPH'S CAMPUS.TONIGHT... OUR HANNAH BUEHLERTAKES A CLOSER LOOK AT WHAT ASTRIKE COULD MEAN... AS THISLATE SUMMER SURGE OF COVID-19SHOWS NO SIGN OF SLOWING DOWTRT: 1;:57 OUT: STANDARD 46SOT: WE'RE TRYING TO WAKEPEOPLE UP BECAUSE WE ARELITERALLY IN A STATE OF CRISISRIGHT NOW HEALTHCARE WORKERSAT MERCY HOSPITAL SAYCONDITIONS INSIDE THE FACILITYARE DIRE WHEN IT COMES TOSTAFFING AND PATIENT CARE SOT:AT 3PM THEY PULLED MY AID ANDLEFT ME WITH 18 PATIENTS 18PATIENTS THE CWA LOCAL 1133MEMBERS SAY THIS WEEK MEMBERSVOTED IN FAVOR OF A POSSIBLESTRIKE.

JOES HOSPITALS 10 DAYSTO COME UP WITH A PLAN IF ASTRIKE TAKES PLACE SOT: ITMEANS THAT THERE ARE REALLYSERIOUS CONDITIONS INSIDE THEFACILITY AND WE'RE NOT SUREWHAT ELSE WE CAN DO IN ORDERTO MAKE IMPROVEMENTS THE UNIONSAYS 97% OF ITS MEMBERS VOTEDIN FAVOR OF THE STRIKE.THEY'RE CURRENTLY BARGAINING ANEW CONTRACT WITH CATHOLICHEALTH.

BUT CATHOLIC HEALTH SAYS: "WE ARE DISAPPOINTED CWA LOCAL 1133 IS THREATENING TO STRIKE AT MERCY HOSPITAL.

IT IS UNCONSCIONABLE THE UNION WOULD TAKE REGISTERED NURSES AND OTHER CRUCIAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS AWAY FROM PATIENT'S BEDSIDES AND OUT OF OUR HOSPITAL TO WALK THE PICKETLINE WHILE COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO RISE IN UR COMMUNITY." DESPITE THE POTENTIAL STRIKE CATHOLIC HEALTH SAYS IT WILL BE FULLY READY TO STAFF THE HOSPITALS A CATHOLIC HEALTH SPOKESPERSON TELLS ME IT'S WORKING WITH THE STATE AND A PRIVATE COMPANY PREPARING FOR THE POSIBILITY STILL UNION MEMBERS SAY THEY'RE DOING WHAT'S RIGHT FOR THE COMMUNITY IN THE LONG HAUL SOT: WE HAVE CRIED FOR HELP FOR YEARS SOT: THAT SHOULD GIVE YOU A SENSE OF JUST HOW DESPERATE FOLKS ARE TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IF THEY'RE WILLING TO CONSIDER THAT OPTION THE STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE COMES AT A TIME WHEN NEW COVID CASES ARE ON THE RISE... AND VACCINATION RATES REMAIN STAGNANT.

IN WESTERN NEW YORK75 PERCENT OF THOSE ELIGIBLEHAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONEDOSE OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE.69-PERCENT ARE FULLYVACCINATED.

