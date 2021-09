Friday Football Fever: Liberty vs. Rampart

AT D20 STADIUM...RAMPART VS.LIBERTY...BOTH LOOKING FOR THEIRFIRST WIN OF THE SEAN SO---WE'LL JUMP TO THE FIRSTQUARTER...RAMPART UP TWOTOUCHDOW..NS.LOOKING FOR NUMBER3....HERE COMES LOGAN CANDELARIA...FINDS A HOLE UP THE MIDDLEFOR THE BIG GAIN ON THIS SAMEDRIVE HE'LL MAKE HIS WAY INTOTHE ENDZONE...RAMS GOUP 20- 0 WITH A LOT GAME LEFTON THAT CLOCK --SAME GUY DIFFERENTDRIVE...CANDELARIA AGAIN USINGHIS SPEED TO GET BY A FEWDEFENDERSITS 27-0 WITH SIX MINUTES LEFTTO GO IN THE FIRST HALF ---RAMS WOULD LEAD 41-0 AT THEHALF...AND SEAL THE DEAL IN THESECOND HALF TO WIN THIS ONE.