Mumbai woman dies after rape, disturbing reminder of Delhi 2012 case | Oneindia News

The 34-year-old woman rapedand brutalised inside a stationary tempo in suburban Mumbai's Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday has died; A week-long stalemate between farmers and the BJP government in Haryana was broken today; The United States has halted all evacuation flights from Afghanistan after discovering a limited measles outbreak among refugees.

This and more news at 2 PM.

#MumbaiRapeCase #Afghanistan #DelhiRains