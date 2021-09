Labour: ‘Cancel the cut’ on universal credit

Labour MP Wes Streeting has urged the government to ‘cancel the cut’ on universal credit, amid plans to scrap the £20-a-week uplift to the benefit that was introduced during the pandemic.

The Shadow Child Poverty Secretary said: “The chancellor might not notice, but those families will be hurt by this and it will inevitably lead to more children living in poverty.” Report by Buseld.

