Worth on Netflix with Michael Keaton | What's The Job?

Check out the official "What's The Job?" featurette for the Netflix biographical drama movie Worth, directed by Sara Colangelo.

It stars Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan and Laura Benanti.

Worth Release Date: September 3, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Worth drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!