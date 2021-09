9/11 photos on display for first time in 19 years 9/11 photos on display for first time in 19 years

WITHIN HOURSAFTER THETERRORIST ATTACK...PHOTOJOURNALISMSTUDENTS FROMWESTERNKENTUCKYUNIVERSITY ASKEDTHEIR PROFESSORFOR SOME ADVICE.WHAT CAME FROMTHAT DISCUSSION ...IS NOW ON DISPLAYAND SERVING APLACE IN HISTORY.LEX 18'S AUSTINPOLLACK TALKSWITH THOSE WHOWENT TO NEW YORKCITY ... CAPTURINGTHE DAYSFOLLOWING 9/11.VONATSWESTERNKENTUCKYUNIVERSITYSTUDENTS WALKTO CLASS ON APICTURE-ESQUE ...SEPTEMBERAFTERNOON.

JUSTLIKE THAT DAY INNEW YORK CITY ...ON SEPTEMBER11TH, 2001.SOTLEX 18:"TODAY WE'VE HADA NATIONALTRAGEDY.

ANDI'M NANCY COX.THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE ARE DEADOR INJURED AFTERWHAT APPEARS TOBE COORDINATEDATTACKS ON THEWTC IN NEW YORKAND THEPENTAGON INWASHINGTON.VOIT BECAME A DAYWE WOULDN'TFORGET.

MICHAELBUNCH HAS THATDAYPHOTOGRAPHED ...IN HIS MINDREVFOER.SOT"I'M NOT EVENSURE THAT ANY OFTHE PROFESSORSCOULD HAVETALKED ME OUT OFGOING.

IT'S JUSTSOMETHING THAT IDECIDED I WASGOING TO DO."VOBUNCH AND OTHERPHOTOJOURNALISMSTUDENTS BEGANTHEIR JOURNEYTHE NIGHT OF THEATTACKS.

850 MILESFROM BOWLINGGREEN, KENTUCKYTO NEW YORK CITY.PROFESSOR JAMESKENNEYCOORDINATES THEPHOTOJOURNALISMPROGRAM AT W-K-U.SOTAUSTIN: WALK MEBACK TO THAT DAY-- WHEN THEY CAMEINTO YOUR OFFICEAND SAID SHOULDWE GO?I HAD MIXEDEMOTIONS WHENTHEY SAID DO YOUTHINK I SHOULDGO, AND I CAN'TANSWER THATQUESTION FORYOU.""THEY WEREN'TTRYING TOPERSUADE US TOGO.

BUT THEYWERE SUPPORTIVEOF US THAT CHOSETO GO.""I THINK THEYIMMEDIATELYRECOGNIZED THEGRAVITY OF THEEVENT."VOAFTER ALL -- THIS ISWHAT THEY WERESTUDYING TO DO.SOT"IF THIS ISN'T THEKIND OF STORYYOU WANT TO TELL,THEN WHAT WOULDBE?"VOGOING INTOUNCHARTEDTERRITORY --THERE WAS STILLSO MUCH THEYDIDN'T KNOW.SOT"THERE WEREPEOPLE THAT HADPHOTOGRAPHS OFLOVED ONES WHOWERE STILLMISSING.

AND THEYWERE SHOWINGTHEM TO US.

THEYWANTED US TOPHOTOGRAPHTHEM.

THEYWANTED US TOHELP THEM TELLTHEIR STORIES.""REALLY WHAT ITBECAME IN THEFOLLOWING DAYSWAS MORE ABOUTTHE FIREFIGHTERS'WIVES THAT WEREHOLDING OUT HOPETHAT THEY WOULDFIND THEIRHUSBANDS."VOTUCKED AWAY INSTORAGE FORYEARS -- THESEPHOTOS ARE BACKON DISPLAYSOT"WE DIDN'T EVENKNOW IF ANY OFOUR PHOTOSWOULD EVER BESEEN.VOFOR THE FIRSTTIME SINCE THEYEAR AFTER 9/11.SOTAUSTIN:WHAT DO YOUWANT PEOPLE TOKNOW AND FE ELWHEN THEY SEETHESE PICTURES?I HOPE THAT JUSTBEYOND SEEINGTHE THE CARNAGE,THE DESTRUCTION,I HOPE THAT THEYCAN FIND THEPOSITIVITY ANDTHE HOPE AND THELOVE THAT WAS INTHE PEOPLE THATWE WEREPHOTOGRAPHING.""WE HAVE ANOPPORTUNITY TOSHARE THEM WITHA NEW GENERATIONOF FOLKS WHOEITHER WEREN'TBORN YET ORCERTAINLY N'DOTHAVE THAT FIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGEAND THIS MIGHTHELP THEM TOREMEMBER."TO HELP THEMREMEMBER - NOTJUST A DAY -- BUTTHE PEOPLE -- WHOSHALL NEVER BEFORGOTTEN.

IN BOWLING GREEN ... AUSTIN POLLACK ... LEX 18 NEWS