Labour: UK ‘still needs measures in place’ to fight Covid

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said “we still need other measures in place” to fight Covid this winter, such as further vaccination, increased ventilation of workspaces and the wearing of face masks.

It comes as the government announced it was scrapping plans to introduce vaccine passports for night clubs and large events.

Report by Buseld.

