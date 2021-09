Sajid Javid ignores questions on Priti Patel allegations

Health Secretary Sajid Javid kept silent as he was asked by reporters about the Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has been accused of breaching the ministerial code.

It comes after reports that Ms Patel allegedly brokered a meeting between a billionaire Tory donor and British Airways.

Report by Buseld.

