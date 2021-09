LTA expects Raducanu's welcome home to be 'off the charts'

LTA Chief Executive Scott Lloyd expects the welcome awaiting Emma Raducanu upon her return to the UK to be "off the charts".

He stresses she will need "breathing space" due to her new elevated status, but he hopes her US Open success can "amplify" their message and grow tennis further.

Report by Edwardst.

