Around the Table with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Simu Liu, Meng'er Zhang, Awkwafina and director Destin Daniel Cretton sit down to discuss their new Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.
Simu Liu, Meng'er Zhang, Awkwafina and director Destin Daniel Cretton sit down to discuss their new Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.
Simu Liu, Meng'er Zhang, Awkwafina and director Destin Daniel Cretton sit down to discuss the surprising cast member and ending of..
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' director and stars break down what their karaoke party and who has the most impressive..