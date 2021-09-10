10 Things Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Can't Live Without

There are a few things Simu Liu can't live without when he travels.
From Pocky sticks and his watch collection to a basketball and the Jordan's he wore in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' these are Simu Liu's travel essentials.
There are a few things Simu Liu can't live without when he travels.
From Pocky sticks and his watch collection to a basketball and the Jordan's he wore in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' these are Simu Liu's travel essentials.
Check out the official "Jester" clip from the Marvel superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin..
Congratulations to Canada's very own Simu Liu, whose new Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings" raked in $90..