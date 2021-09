Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Who’s Bringing The Best Jokes To The ‘Dune’ Group Thread

Rebecca Ferguson spills the beans on the “Dune” group chat while hitting up the film’s TIFF premiere.

Over on the “Belfast” red carpet, Jamie Dornan chats about singing in front of the camera.

Plus, Rush frontman Geddy Lee is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic work during the 13th annual Artists for Peace and Justice Gala.