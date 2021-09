Covid-19: Rise in cases in children, experts say no alarm but must remain cautious | Oneindia News

According to data available with the Empowered Group-1, there has been a rise in Covid-positive children below 10 years; A geneticist of BHU professor said that the third wave of coronavirus would be less deadly; Senior CBI and ED officers have been summoned by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee; The report of the CAG of India for the year ended March 2020 has found serious lapses in higher education in Tamil Nadu.

#Covid19 #CovidInChildren #CoronaThirdWave