Zahawi confirms plans to vaccinate 12-15 year olds

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirms plans to vaccinate 12-15 year olds in the UK following the conclusion reached by the UK's CMOs (Chief Medical Officers) that being vaccinated against Covid-19 is "clearly advantageous" for teenagers.

Report by Czubalam.

