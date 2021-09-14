Hurricane Nicholas weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall

Nicholas has weakened to a tropical storm after making a Texas landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds.
It still poses a major flood threat in Louisiana.
CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest.
Nicholas has weakened to a tropical storm after making a Texas landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds.
It still poses a major flood threat in Louisiana.
CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest.
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall around 12:30 am CDT Tuesday, but the flash flood threat is far from over. CNN meteorologist Pedram..
The storm made landfall early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds to parts of Texas. Here’s the latest on extreme..