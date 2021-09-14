Sirhan Sirhan, assassin of Robert Kennedy, seeks redemption

Robert F.
Kennedy’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, paroled after meeting with Redemption Row, a group that tries to help convicts see the error of their ways.
CNN’s Tom Foreman takes a closer look.
Robert F.
Kennedy’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, paroled after meeting with Redemption Row, a group that tries to help convicts see the error of their ways.
CNN’s Tom Foreman takes a closer look.
Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was recommended for parole. After spending 53..