Keir Starmer outlines his vision for a Labour government

Sir Keir Starmer says he would increase minimum wage and sick pay, and ensure stronger workers' rights under a Labour government.

The opposition leader also promises a ban on the so-called zero hour contracts as well as an increased access to parental leave.

The remarks come during an address to the TUC Congress.

Report by Czubalam.

