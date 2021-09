PM confirms teenage vaccinations and booster jabs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says advice from England's CMO to vaccinate 12-15 year olds has been accepted by the government and the process will begin in the coming days.

The PM also spoke about the need to offer a "booster" jab to the most vulnerable people in the country to prevent infections going up before winter.

Report by Czubalam.

