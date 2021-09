William Shatner Reviews Impressions of Himself

The icon, the legend, William Shatner, reviews impressions of William Shatner.

He watches some of the most popular impressions of Star Trek's Captain James T.

Kirk and gives his opinion on each.

From Seth MacFarlane and Jason Alexander to John Belushi and Chris Pine on SNL, here are some of the best impressions of William Shatner.

William Shatner’s new album BILL will be released on September 24th, you can pre-order the album now here: https://williamshatner.lnk.to/BillPR